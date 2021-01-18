Advertisement

Ward County COVID-19 cases drop during mask mandate

Active COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – On Monday, Jan. 18, the statewide mask mandate expires. But has it been useful for Ward County?

In November, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued the statewide mandate.

Looking closer at the numbers specifically for Ward County, on Nov. 1, the county had 1,078 active COVID-19 cases.

On Dec. 1, the county had less than half that number, at 440 cases.

At the beginning of the year, the county had 141 cases.

Burgum thanked the state for their help with downward trend in his recent briefing.

“We are deeply grateful for where we are today for each and every North Dakotan who has done their part to help bring these numbers down and save lives and livelihoods,” said Burgum.

The mandate officially expires at 8:00 a.m.

