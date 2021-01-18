Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe to begin distributing hand sanitizer

The tribe partnered with a company in Florida
The tribe partnered with a company in Florida
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian Tribe is one step closer to providing its own supply of hand sanitizer to meet the demand of its members.

After receiving their first shipment of the finished product earlier this month, tribal leaders said they are ready for the next steps.

Tribal leaders started the Biini company to begin development of the Turtle Mountain brand hand sanitizer in response to a supply shortage at the start of the pandemic.

The tribe partnered with a company in Florida to import raw hand sanitizer, but bottling, labeling, and distribution will happen at home in the Turtle Mountain Manufacturing plant. Chairman Jamie Azure said mass distribution is set to begin within the next few months.

“We are going to reach out across the country to anybody that found themselves on that last rung of the supply chain wherever they are. And if you’re a tribe, you’re going to be our first,” said Azure.

Azure said the first shipment smells like lemon but other scents are in the works.

