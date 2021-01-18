Roosevelt Park Zoo seeks new Executive Director

MINOT, N.D. – The search is on for a new Executive Director for the Roosevelt Park Zoo, after former Director Becky Dewitz left the position last fall.

Hiring is being handled by the Minot Park District.

They said they are looking for an applicant with at least five years’ experience, and a Bachelor’s degree in Zoology, Veterinary Medicine, or related field.

Applications are being accepted until Friday, Jan. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

They can be mailed to the Park District office at P.O. Box 538 Minot, ND 58702, dropped off in person at the district office or emailed to melissa@minotparks.com.

Executive Director Ron Merritt said they would like to have someone put in place before the busy season for the zoo begins in spring.

“We’re hoping to, with our hiring committee narrow down the search and try to set up interviews in February, and potentially have someone on board in March or April at the latest,” said Merritt.

For questions or more information, contact the Minot Park District office at 701-857-4136.

