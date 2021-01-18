Advertisement

Pair of Paulines make small town gas station twice as nice

Pauline Maynard and Pauline Noon
Pauline Maynard and Pauline Noon(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILTON, N.D. - When it comes to names, Pauline isn’t the most common. So, the chances of two women called Pauline working at the same small town gas station are pretty slim.

But, at the Cenex in Wilton, the Paulines, Pauline Maynard and Pauline Noon, have become synonymous with the business.

Pauline Maynard takes pride in every pizza she makes and every ice cream cone she scoops.

“I probably overfeed people,” she admitted.

Maynard has been cooking here since 1995.

“I am a farmer’s wife. It was fun to get to do something different,” said Maynard.

Pauline Noon keeps the books.

“I had never met anyone else named Pauline until I moved to Wilton,” said Noon with a laugh.

And by her calculations, she and Maynard have worked together for more than 25 years.

“We both started in August of 95,” said Noon.

That’s when the Paulines met Carol Herner.

“Carol was Cenex. Everyone knew Carol,” Noon said.

“She was a hoot,” added Maynard.

Herner passed away unexpectedly in December. It’s a loss the Paulines can’t put into words.

“We miss her every day,” said Maynard.

But this match made at Cenex can’t last forever. Soon, Pauline Noon will turn off her calculator and her computer. Retirement is calling.

“I have loved this job,” said Noon.

As for Pauline Maynard, there is still lots of work to be done. She’s not putting her apron away anytime soon.

“I’ll keep working. I’ll be here with my walker someday!” she said with a smile.

Maynard did take some time off work when her husband passed away in 2018, but she says work at the Cenex was healing and she was anxious to get back to work.

