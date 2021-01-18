Advertisement

ND lawmaker submit Obamacare “what if” bill

ND Lawmaker
ND Lawmaker(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the longest policy fights in recent memory has been health care and what role the government should play in it. With a change in Presidents on the horizon, there could be a change in plans.

For the past few years, elements of the Affordable Care Act have been repealed and others upheld by the Supreme Court. But shifts in the Supreme Court and more cases in the pipeline, lawmakers are trying to create some stability in peoples’ coverage.

H.B. 1203 would keep mandatory options for coverage in the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, that are already in place.

However, the bill says it would only be enacted if another court struck down the remainder of Obamacare.

“We have a very different Supreme Court today than we had the last time the Supreme Court ruled on a major ruling on the Affordable Care Act. So, we will come up with our own healthcare legislation, but so far we haven’t,” Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, said.

The bill also detaches Medicaid expansion from relying on the standing of Obamacare, meaning it would remain permanent until repealed by a different state bill.

Roughly 22,000 North Dakotans fall under Medicaid expansion.

