Minot sees recent rise in fraud cases

MINOT, N.D. – Minot law enforcement said they’ve noticed an increase in reports of fraud from 2019 to 2020.

There were only 23 cases reported in 2019.

That number ballooned to about 250 in 2020, according to the Minot Police Department.

They also said an investigation into those crimes shows that in most cases the culprit is operating outside of their jurisdiction.

“Even though we get those reports, and we take a look and see if there is anything we can do. In most cases, those are crimes that are connected to some type of overseas activity or something that is taking place outside of our community,” said Police Chief John Klug.

In those situations, Klug said they are forwarded to the appropriate agencies.

