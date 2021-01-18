Advertisement

Minot Park plans Valentine’s Day trail walk

Valentine's Day walk
Valentine's Day walk(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – With the month of January flying by, plans are in the works for community events for Valentine’s Day.

The Minot Park District will be hosting a Valentine’s Day walk through the woodland trail.

It will be on Feb. 13 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The trail will be lined with decorated lanterns which can be purchased ahead of time to decorate.

To decorate the lanterns, you can purchase them on Feb. 1 at the park office.

A pack of three costs $5.

The event is free and open to all ages.

“Maybe people aren’t super comfortable with a lot of indoor events yet. So, we wanted something that we could do that’s fun outside, they could walk through relatively quickly and just enjoy the trail and how pretty it is and have it all light up with luminaries,” said Elly Deslauriers, Minot Park District Director of Marketing and Development.

For more information on the event, head over to the Minot Parks Facebook page.

