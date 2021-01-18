Long Term Bill requires visitation option

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers say COVID has taken a brutal toll on the elderly population, but also said isolation has been just as brutal.

In response to the outcries from families who hadn’t seen their loved ones, six state lawmakers submitted a bill that would require some form of in-person visitation for long-term care facilities during declared emergencies.

When the pandemic started, the Burgum administration said the goal was to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19. That’s why they were put at the top of the vaccine priority list.

But another element of the response, visitation, was fought over for months and continues to this day.

And the fight is now a legislative one.

Families say they’re suffering and that their loved ones are too restricted by safety protocols.

And now they’re saying that they still lost loved ones even with the guidelines in place.

“This did not come from the outside. This came from staff. Ultimately, my dad died. So, did we do a good job? No, we didn’t,” Lauri Schlosser said.

Families have been flooding lawmakers with calls for changes to rules.

And they’re responding to their favor.

“The time has come to ensure we mitigate the effects of isolation in long term care. We want to look forward to identifying what we can do to ensure all residents are afforded their rights. The right to see their loved ones being at the forefront. To give and receive hugs, to talk, and to make that human connection,” Sen. Kristen Roers, R-Fargo, said.

A senate bill would require long-term care facilities to offer some form of in-person visitation during a declared emergency but with testing and protocols.

In this bill, a facility can only be on lockdown for 30 days.

For months, North Dakota has had the VP3, which is a state partnership focused on long term care protections and resources.

“There has been visitation going on since the end of June, July, and then over time. Granted, there’s different facilities with different situations, but from a plan perspective that’s when it started,” DHS Executive Director Chris Jones said.

While those aged 70+ make up only 10% of all COVID cases in North Dakota, they also make up nearly half of the current hospitalizations and 82% of deaths.

According to Jones, as of this week, all facilities offer some form of visitation. All but 19 of them offer in-room options. The others do offer in-door visitation.

