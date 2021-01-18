Linton-HMB Girls Basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Linton-HMB Lions Girls Basketball team is off to a 9-1 record with three wins this past week and a number four ranking in the statewide poll.

“It feels great to be off to this great start and we want to keep it going with a good record and it means a lot to us and I hope we keep it going.” Said Senior post Erica Umber.

The Lions are coming off a season ago where they lost in the Region tournament by a point but gained something back this season in the return from injury of Senior Erica Umber.

“We are all working together, and we have Erica back this year it is our Junior year and their Senior year, and this is the year we have been waiting for ever and it has just been so much fun so far.” Said Junior guard Jaycee Richter.

Something teams will see when they see the Lions will be a quick style of play and a usual lineup change of five fresh players coming into the game.

“It is fun, and we are used to it because we used to play five all the time and you understand why we do it because the teams that don’t get really tired, so it helps us out.” Said Umber.

“It is really fun you are consistently moving, and you don’t even have time to think and it is just a lot of fun.” Said Richter.

And after the success the Linton sports team had in the fall the Lions Girls’ Basketball team is looking for a return trip to the state tournament.

“It means a lot because we know how it feels to go to State and it just makes you want to go back again because it is such a great experience.” Said Richter.

The Lions are scheduled to continue their season tomorrow night against top ranked Central Cass. This group of athlete knows what it’s like to be successful. Linton-HMB won the Class-B state volleyball championship in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.