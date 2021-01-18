Future drilling activity is under question in the next presidential administration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden this week, the fate of North Dakota’s oil and gas sector is questionable in this new administration.

Industry leaders said drilling on trust lands could stop if the administration halts federal permits.

This would particularly hinder activity on the Fort Berthold reservation, where nearly 2,900 potential future wells are on trust lands.

“It’s the best rock in the Bakken and three forks. So it has the best geology, it has the best three forks layers. So it’s very important that ultimately that resource gets developed,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Lynn Helms said allowing these wells to come to fruition would not only be good for the state and it’s budget, but would also be economically beneficial for Fort Berthold and the MHA Nation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.