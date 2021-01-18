Baby boom in 2021? Not so fast

MINOT, N.D. – An updated report released mid-December by the Brookings Institute indicates the pandemic will not cause an increase in pregnancy rates but rather a decline.

It also said that nearly 35% of American women surveyed said they delayed plans to have children as a result of the pandemic, echoing a similar report from the University of Maryland.

The Brookings report lists the economy, anxiety, and social conditions as reasons that contributed to those decisions.

North Dakota Nurse Association President Tessa Johnson said those who are expecting should make sure to take visit their doctors regularly.

“It’s scary because there are so many things going on that you’re unsure of. My best advice to pregnant women right now would be to continue their normal prenatal visits, and I know for a while their people were really scared to go to their normal doctor’s appointments,” said Johnson.

The Brookings Institute study along with a study from Modern Fertility show that women also are also considering adding fewer children to their families as a result of the pandemic.

