Authorities ask for help solving poaching case

(WAGM)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and the Walsh County Sheriff’s Office say 14 wild turkeys were poached near Park River last month.

It happened on December 16. Just after 5 p.m. that day, Walsh county deputies located 14 recently killed birds on the north side of Homme Dam.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to contact the Walsh County Sheriff’s Office at 701-352-2041, North Dakota Game and Fish Department District Game Warden Peter Miley at 701-521-0196 or call the Report All Poaching hotline at 1-800-472-2121.

