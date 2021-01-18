Advertisement

All Minot rinks ready

By John Salling
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The high winds closed some of Minot’s facilities Thursday, but the outdoor skate rinks are ready for the season.

Kids were out earlier in the week enjoying the ice on Minot’s four outdoor rinks.

The rinks were late opening this year because of the weather, the cross country ski trails still haven’t opened.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. The weather’s been great, yet not great for ice and not great for ski trails so we’re just doing the best we can daily to get them ready,” said Ann Nesheim, Tecreation Manager.

The Park District will post updates and warnings on Facebook to keep people up-to-date.

