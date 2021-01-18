Airmen apprehended following dorm inspection in Minot

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – An undisclosed number of airmen were apprehended Saturday after “unauthorized items” were found during a dorm inspection, according to Minot Air Force Base public affairs.

The base released a statement to Your News Leader, which said it was an “unannounced health and welfare dorm inspection,” but the inspections occur periodically “to ensure the security, military fitness, and good order and discipline of the command.”

Base public affairs was not at liberty to say how many airmen were apprehended.

The statement indicated that the airmen who were apprehended were released back to chain-of-command for appropriate disposition.

