Winter wildlife and fisheries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter weather can play a role in our state’s wildlife and fish populations.

This winter we’ve had mild temperatures and not a lot of snow, which makes for easier times so far on our state’s wildlife populations.

“We haven’t had the snow depths and we haven’t had cold temperatures, which really tax their reserves that they’ve got. So far, most populations should be doing good,” said Casey Anderson, North Dakota Game and Fish assistant Wildlife Division chief.

In years when temperatures are colder and there’s a lot of snow on the landscape, it makes for a long tough winter for our state’s deer populations. This year, so far, is a completely different story.

“They’ve been able to move fairly easily because of the snow depth and things, we don’t have much, if any. And so that allows them to get from winter cover to food sources pretty easy, " Anderson said.

Pheasant populations also benefit from the mild temperatures and lack of snow.

“Without the snow cover they can get down to, you know, some leftover grains in fields and things like that where they can scratch down and get stuff. They’ve been able to find winter cover easy,” Anderson said.

Anderson says we still have a lot of winter left and spring blizzards can be devastating to wildlife populations.

Casey: “When you get into the spring and we get those spring blizzards, you’re going to end up with usually wet, windy type of snow conditions and that can really zap a lot of them. But the longer they can go without having much of a winter to get to that point, they’re going to have a better chance when it happens,” Anderson said.

Winters with a lot of snowpack can also affect our state’s fisheries as well.

“The lack of snow makes angling easy, people can get on ice and, also, it reduces the chance of winterkill considerably. So, you know, we’re going into mid-January and we’re in really good shape as far as oxygen levels in our lakes,” said Greg Power, NDGF Fisheries Division chief.

Power says spring moisture with lots of precipitation actually benefit our state’s lakes and rivers.

“That’s what we need to replenish our lakes. But the lack of snow early in the year is not a bad thing, it’s a good thing,” Power said.

Everyday that goes by with mild temperatures and a lack of snow is one less day of winter.

