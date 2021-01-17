Update to COVID-19 rapid testing hours in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The hours for Binax rapid screening for COVID-19 in Minot are changing for this coming week.

The testing will now take place Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be no testing Wednesday and Sunday.

The testing takes place at Fire Station 1.

Those interested in testing should pre-register online.

