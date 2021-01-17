Statewide Longitudinal Data System reports student learning preferences

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With more than 111,000 K-12 students enrolled in the state’s public schools, gauging student learning needs amid the pandemic for all of North Dakota can be overwhelming but, the Statewide Longitudinal Data System or SLDS is here to help.

This program reports daily data on student learning preferences for the state.

The data, reported by school districts, shows how many students opted for face-to-face, hybrid, or distance learning models of instruction.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said this information is used to help state officials and legislators know the impact of COVID-19 on students, families, and schools, and students’ learning experiences.

“That does change on a daily basis and we reflect those changes daily, and that allows policy makers as well as school districts to review, validate as well as adjust and policy based on those numbers changing,” said SLDS program manager Tracy Korsmo.

School Superintendent Baesler said it’s important to know where the state’s students are on the learning curve, and this information helps them to determine what kinds of education supports are needed.

Anyone looking to access the data can do so on the insights.nd.gov website.

