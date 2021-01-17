Advertisement

New virtual event planning site for Bismarck-Mandan

Bismarck-Mandan virtual events
Bismarck-Mandan virtual events(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has made it exceptionally hard for many businesses, specifically event planning.

But, the Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a new site to make the lives of event planners a little easier while we’re all still following guidelines.

The website provides 360-degree, interactive, virtual tours of area meeting spaces. In a typical year, the community hosts 500 multi-day meeting and events, drawing over 378,000 attendees that spend an estimated $32.6 million dollars locally.

Site creators hope this option will allow some of those to continue by providing planners with the information they need to select Bismarck-Mandan for their meetings and events.

Planners can view capacity charts, images of rooms set various ways and access to reach the a Sales Team with one click.

To view the site, visit: https://tours.bemorecolorful.com/v/Xw1bMrg2q5k

