Fire damages business in Minot

Minot business fire
Minot business fire(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. – Firefighters in Minot responded to an early-morning fire at a business on East Burdick Expressway.

Minot Fire Station 1 said they got the call at 4:23 a.m. Sunday morning of a fire at Stein’s, Inc., at 2500 East Burdick.

They said no injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but smoke damage could be seen on the west end of the structure, and some of the front windows were boarded up.

The scene was still active as of 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More details should be made available Monday.

