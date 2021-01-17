Changes coming to two Engineer companies in the North Dakota National Guard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Changes are coming to The North Dakota National Guard’s 817th and 818th engineer companies in Williston and Jamestown. Guard spokesmen, Bill Prokopyk said the orders came from the United States Army as they continue to evolve military strategies.

“The army has determined that we need a little different structure within the Engineering community in order to help support those types of operations,” said Prokopyk.

Theses changes won’t happen until 2025 and its not known what type of company the 817th and 818th will turn into. The last type an engineering company changed was 2006 before a second deployment to Iraq.

