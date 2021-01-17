Advertisement

Changes coming to two Engineer companies in the North Dakota National Guard

File photo of North Dakota National Guard members
File photo of North Dakota National Guard members(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Changes are coming to The North Dakota National Guard’s 817th and 818th engineer companies in Williston and Jamestown. Guard spokesmen, Bill Prokopyk said the orders came from the United States Army as they continue to evolve military strategies.

“The army has determined that we need a little different structure within the Engineering community in order to help support those types of operations,” said Prokopyk.

Theses changes won’t happen until 2025 and its not known what type of company the 817th and 818th will turn into. The last type an engineering company changed was 2006 before a second deployment to Iraq.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.0% daily rate; 4,954 tests, 127 positive, 8 deaths
Mask mandate expires
No enforceable COVID-19 mitigation left as mask mandate expires
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.6% daily rate; 4,781 tests, 152 positive, 3 deaths
Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims
Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims
The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
Multi-state wildfire reaches more than 20 miles long, burns 19 farms and ranches

Latest News

Bismarck street projects
Bismarck City Commission approves plan for road project utility fee structure
Community health needs assessment
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health asking for community health imput
Bismarck-Mandan virtual events
New virtual event planning site for Bismarck-Mandan
Lemmon fire
Lemmon community helps more than 20 fire departments battling wildfire