Bismarck City Commission approves plan for road project utility fee structure

Bismarck street projects
Bismarck street projects(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After more than five years of planning, the City of Bismarck approved its plan to shift from using special assessments for road projects to a utility fee structure.

A team was created for long-term planning for street projects.

The 33-page report outlines different zoning codes in the city and how it will raise about $93.8 million for street maintenance from 2021-2025.

