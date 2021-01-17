Bismarck City Commission approves plan for road project utility fee structure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After more than five years of planning, the City of Bismarck approved its plan to shift from using special assessments for road projects to a utility fee structure.

A team was created for long-term planning for street projects.

The 33-page report outlines different zoning codes in the city and how it will raise about $93.8 million for street maintenance from 2021-2025.

