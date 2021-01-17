Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health asking for community health imput

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Public health units and local hospitals are asking for the public’s input on health needs around Bismarck-Mandan.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Custer Health, CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health are conducting the survey.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says ‘This survey will assess transportation, safety, housing and social factors to identify areas of concern.’

The survey should take less than 10 minutes and is confidential. Health leaders will use the data to look for trends and develop strategies for the community.

Link to Survey: https://sanford.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bQqo1lFNy8w5Wdf

