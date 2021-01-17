Advertisement

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health asking for community health imput

Community health needs assessment
Community health needs assessment(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Public health units and local hospitals are asking for the public’s input on health needs around Bismarck-Mandan.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Custer Health, CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health are conducting the survey.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says ‘This survey will assess transportation, safety, housing and social factors to identify areas of concern.’

The survey should take less than 10 minutes and is confidential. Health leaders will use the data to look for trends and develop strategies for the community.

Link to Survey: https://sanford.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bQqo1lFNy8w5Wdf

