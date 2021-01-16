Turtle Mountain Tribe puts vaccine distribution plan into action

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians are making headway into their vaccine distribution plan.

After receiving their first doses in early January, more than 1,000 doses have been administered.

Just under 300 healthcare employees at Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility have already received their first dose the COVID-19 vaccine after being given the option.

“For various reasons some didn’t get it, some might have been out for other medical reasons but a 94% completion rate is pretty good,” said hospital CEO Shelly Harris.

Essential healthcare workers like Harris were among the first scheduled to be vaccinated according to the tribes three tired distribution plan.

The tribe received 400 doses of the Moderna brand of the vaccine which were designated for Belcourt Indian Health Service workers. The tribe received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which were designated for those who fell into phase 1B, including elderly members of the community, childcare and school workers, and non-health care essential workers.

“We have gone through the 1,375. Every single one has been administered. We did make a significant impact into the adults 75 years and older, our elders, and the essential list for the tribe itself,” said Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

While the tribe is still waiting for more vaccines to be delivered, they are already looking into the next step which is administering booster shots for those waiting to receive their second dose.

“We received them this week to be able to start administering them. But you have a 21 day wait with one and a 28 day wait with the other. So we don’t start until the 19th,” said Harris.

Azure said they should receive the date of their next shipment by the end of this week.

According to Azure a majority of Phase 1B have already begun to receive their first dose of the vaccine and the tribe is waiting for more shipments before IHS members will to continue schedule appointments.

