Saturday: 3.0% daily rate; 4,954 tests, 127 positive, 8 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.0% Saturday. 127 tests were positive out of 4,954. There were 8 new deaths (1,381 total). 95 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 10 ICU beds occupied. 1,513 cases remain active. As of Tuesday 1/12**, there have been 41,288 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.6%. **Vaccine data is reported weekly every Tuesday.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,954 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,447,746 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

127 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

88 – PCR Tests | 39 - Antigen Tests 95,714 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.98% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,513 - Total Active Cases

-162 Individuals from yesterday.

208 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

92,820 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

95 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday.

8 – New Deaths*** (1,381 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 60s from Renville County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 6

· Barnes County – 3

· Bowman County – 4

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 10

· Cass County – 25

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 7

· Hettinger County – 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· McHenry County – 2

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 5

· McLean County – 2

· Morton County – 2

· Mountrail County – 3

· Nelson County – 3

· Pembina County – 1

· Pierce County – 1

· Ramsey County – 1

· Ransom County – 2

· Richland County – 4

· Rolette County – 1

· Sioux County – 2

· Stark County – 1

· Stutsman County – 1

· Walsh County – 9

· Ward County – 21

· Williams County – 4

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

