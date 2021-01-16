Rise in car thefts in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot car thefts may be on the rise again after a decrease last year.

Leadership within the Minot Police Crime Prevention unit said nine cars were stolen this year so far.

Five of those they said are under investigation and could result in prosecution.

Unfortunately, Police Chief John Klug said car theft is not an uncommon crime.

“It seems like we are constantly responding to that type of call. We actually had a decrease in our motor vehicle theft which went from 181 in 2019 down to 150,” said Klug.

Those numbers also include unauthorized use of vehicles.

