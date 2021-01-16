Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
Multi-state wildfire reaches more than 20 miles long, burns 19 farms and ranches
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
Bills to end mask mandates and State of Emergency
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.8% daily rate; 7,258 tests, 233 positive, 8 deaths

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden says his advisers will lead with ‘science and truth’
The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
Grassfire near Lemmon, S.D. 95% contained
Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims
Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
Disabled veterans could get their own Deer Season