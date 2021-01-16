North Dakota leads the nation in vaccine rollout

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota health professionals have administered 67.6% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses the state has received, putting the state at first place in the nation for a swift vaccine rollout.

But how many people will want the vaccine in the subsequent priority groups is still up in the air.

“I know some people still have a lot of questions about the vaccine and we want to make sure that people are weighing the risks of getting COVID-19 with the benefits and risks of vaccination,” said State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

Howell said, for most people, the risks associated with getting COVID-19 is far greater than getting the vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine location in your area, go online to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator

