New entertainment center debuts on Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base opened a new social center for people 18+.

Minot Airman Ryan Guevara Seamster said he normally only comes to base for work, but is spending more time there at the center.

“I love PC gaming, and I heard there was a new VR here so I’m very excited to try that one out,” said Seamster. It includes a bank of gaming computers, consoles, a theater, and board game tables.

“A place for airmen to come together and build community, because today this is effectively the new culture. This is where the culture is built around video games a lot of the time, and board games, and watching movies,” said Everett Dotson, manager.

The center was built with input from new airmen to provide a place where a younger generation could relax and have fun. “I think this’ll be a great opportunity for the young airmen coming into Minot. Give them a chance to get to know each other and get to make new friends,” said Seamster.

Escape cost about $250,000.

Management said they hope to make the center an esports hub for the Air Force.

