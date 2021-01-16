More Minot Public Schools students moving to in-person learning

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot Public Schools said more students are choosing in-person learning this semester.

Last spring when the Minot Public School district switched to distance learning it wasn’t a fit for every student.

“For my youngest one, it was really, really hard for her,” said Minot mom Nicolette Prouty.

Last fall just under 500 elementary students and just over 630 secondary students enrolled in distance learning out of a student population of nearly 8,000.

Those numbers dropped even lower this semester.

“Right now the elementary is down to 275 so that’s a significant decrease,” said Kim Slotsve, MPS Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education.

Slotsve also said 84 fewer secondary students chose distance learning, and most of those were middle school students.

Prouty who has three children in secondary education said they wanted to be back in school.

“My oldest two really didn’t want to miss the time with their friends, and they like the in-person in-class learning,” said Prouty.

Prouty added that she feels comfortable with the physical classes since all her children are pretty good about wearing their masks and schools are implementing great precautionary measures.

“We aren’t using lockers, and we’ve been able to reduce the number of times students are in the hallways and those common spaces. We’ve tried to do some things if possible like one-way hallways,” said Slotsve.

For students with underlying health conditions, or in need to quarantine distance learning will continue to be an option.

Even though the state mask mandate will expire Monday, Minot Public School Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said that masks will continue to be required, in accordance with the district’s reintegration plan.

