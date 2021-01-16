Advertisement

Grassfire near Lemmon, S.D. 95% contained

The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEMMON, S.D. - (KFYR) - A massive grassfire that has been burning since Thursday evening near Lemmon, South Dakota is now 95% contained.

Lemmon Fire Marshal Shane Penfield said Saturday five Lemmon fire crews are monitoring the fire as it continues to flare up in spots.

Penfield says people should expect to see smoke for several days as livestock manure, shelterbelts and other rubbish sites continue to burn within the perimeter of the fire.

Winds are currently gusting to 35 mph and Penfield says more flare ups are likely. He adds, these areas generally do not pose a threat and are being monitored.

Twenty-six fire departments from North and South Dakota responded to the fire, as well as numerous law enforcement agencies.

Two firefighters were treated for injuries. The fire destroyed one ranch headquarters and came close to 19 homes. Penfield says there were no fatalities and only minimal livestock loss. There was significant fence damage and loss of stacked hay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s office and the North Dakota Fire Marshal’s office.

