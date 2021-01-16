Advertisement

Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims

Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims
Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims(Bryce Lindskov)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) - Donations are pouring into Lemmon, S.D. after a massive grassfire consumed 20,000 acres on Thursday.

These trucks loaded with hay, feed and fencing supplies are just a few of the supplies being sent to Lemmon. These trucks are coming from Premier Equipment in Isabel and Bryce Linskov ranch.

Jen Suter is the executive director for the Lemmon Chamber of Commerce. She says the calls started Friday morning and have not stopped.

People from across North and South Dakota and even other states have reached out to see what they can do to help.

“We have people calling offering hay, hay hauling, fencing, fencing materials, food. The food has been immense. Manpower, any equipment; so many different things. It’s been pretty incredible,” Suter said.

Suter has started a master list of resources available. She says as she hears from landowners about what they need, she will connect them with the donors.

If you’ve like to help, you can call the Lemmon Chamber of Commerce at 605-374-5716.

Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims
Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims(Bryce Lindskov)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
Multi-state wildfire reaches more than 20 miles long, burns 19 farms and ranches
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
Bills to end mask mandates and State of Emergency
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.8% daily rate; 7,258 tests, 233 positive, 8 deaths

Latest News

The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
Grassfire near Lemmon, S.D. 95% contained
Disabled veterans could get their own Deer Season
Pfizer vaccines
North Dakota leads the nation in vaccine rollout
A hairstylist coach and her horse mentor others in the hairstyling industry
A hairstylist coach and her horse mentor others in the hairstyling industry