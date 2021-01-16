LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) - Donations are pouring into Lemmon, S.D. after a massive grassfire consumed 20,000 acres on Thursday.

These trucks loaded with hay, feed and fencing supplies are just a few of the supplies being sent to Lemmon. These trucks are coming from Premier Equipment in Isabel and Bryce Linskov ranch.

Jen Suter is the executive director for the Lemmon Chamber of Commerce. She says the calls started Friday morning and have not stopped.

People from across North and South Dakota and even other states have reached out to see what they can do to help.

“We have people calling offering hay, hay hauling, fencing, fencing materials, food. The food has been immense. Manpower, any equipment; so many different things. It’s been pretty incredible,” Suter said.

Suter has started a master list of resources available. She says as she hears from landowners about what they need, she will connect them with the donors.

If you’ve like to help, you can call the Lemmon Chamber of Commerce at 605-374-5716.

Donations pour into Lemmon, S.D. fire victims (Bryce Lindskov)

