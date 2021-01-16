Doctors unsure if COVID vaccines stop transmission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With vaccines being administered to more and more people, now including patients, scientists are questioning whether they prevent you from spreading the virus as well as protecting you from getting sick.

It’s a big question that experts say hasn’t been answered with implications that could impact us for the foreseeable future.

CHI St. Alexius ICU Nurse Margo Maxon says the scene at work played a huge roll in her decision to get the COVID vaccine.

“I’ve seen a lot of patients that have lost their lives, more than I’ve ever in the 17 years I’ve worked here. And, that’s kind of tough, and it kind of tugs at your heart,” Maxon said.

Although Maxon has been vaccinated, there’s no guarantee she can’t still catch it and spread it to others.

Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna report their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick with Covid symptoms. But, experts are unsure whether the vaccines also prevent asymptomatic infection and transmission.

“So, if you get exposed, even though you don’t get sick, the virus can still replicate within you. It’s just your body fights off the part that makes you sick. But, you can still replicate the virus, and you can still transmit the virus,” said CHI St. Alexius Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine J’Patrick Fahn.

Because of this, it is important to follow in the footsteps of people like Maxon who continues following guidelines despite her own level of immunity.

“I do not want to get it, and I don’t want to spread it to the community or my family and friends. So, I’m taking the precautions that are recommended to us,” Maxon said.

The Centers for Disease Control reports up to 60% of all COVID cases are transmitted by asymptomatic individuals.

Dr. Fahn recommends following the CDC guidelines even after being vaccinated until enough people are vaccinated and we are certain the virus won’t harm those around us.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.