Disabled veterans could get their own Deer Season

(North Dakota Game and Fish)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – A bill in the House would create a deer hunting license for our wounded warriors.

House Bill 1120 creates a license for disabled veterans to hunt deer. It would allow them to hunt during the youth season, but the primary legislator says they plan to make it a few days before youth season instead, and it sets the cost of the license at $30.

“I’m on the committee that hears that stuff, and being in the Guard it always hits home a little bit to be looking out for those guys,” said Rep. Matt Ruby, R-Minot.

The bill will be in committee hearing on Thursday.

