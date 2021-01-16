Disabled veterans could get their own Deer Season

MINOT, N.D. – A bill in the House would create a deer hunting license for our wounded warriors.

House Bill 1120 creates a license for disabled veterans to hunt deer. It would allow them to hunt during the youth season, but the primary legislator says they plan to make it a few days before youth season instead, and it sets the cost of the license at $30.

“I’m on the committee that hears that stuff, and being in the Guard it always hits home a little bit to be looking out for those guys,” said Rep. Matt Ruby, R-Minot.

The bill will be in committee hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.