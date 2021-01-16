Are college students still interested in journalism?

MINOT, N.D. – With so much distrust and tension between the media and the general public, are students still going into the field?

Minot State University offers a journalism major for their students with variety of program options including broadcasting, production, and print journalism.

Yours News Leader headed to campus to speak with the journalism department and some students about recent media tension.

Over the past few years, tensions between the media and the general public have been on the rise. Future generations of media saying it can be upsetting to see.

“I think it’s tough, I think it can scare people away from this type of work,” said MSU Broadcasting student, Troy Kowal.

Even for someone who was been in the media realm for many years.

“It makes me feel a little uneasy, knowing that there’s media members that are sometimes in harm’s way,” said Neil Roberts, the department’s associate professor.

Roberts added that even though it may be a turbulent time, the media remains essential.

“Media also has to be held accountable along with the people they hold accountable, all of that is true and is a necessity but it’s a foundation of democracy and its vital,” said Roberts.

However, students in the broadcasting department say they are hopeful.

“I think it’s an opportunity to change the narrative and show how important the media is in our society when it is done well and done right, so I think it will be a fun but challenging opportunity,” said Philip Green, another MSU Broadcasting student.

Knowing that their future jobs will come with challenges.

“If you really want to get into this field you are going to battle through that. It’s just like anything, there are going to be ups and downs and just because one bad thing happens doesn’t mean there will 20 good things after it,” said Kowal.

But not backing down from the fight.

In 2015, the department saw a major increase in students graduating with a broadcast degree with 16 students. In 2017, six students graduated with the degree. In 2020, there were seven.

Roberts noted that the degree program always see a flux in numbers, not necessarily showing that less people are interested in the profession.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.