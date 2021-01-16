A hairstylist coach and her horse mentor others in the hairstyling industry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many people use horses to help out on the farm, one Bismarck hairstylist coach is using hers to coach others in the hair industry.

Typically, hairstylist and coach Kristal Schaaf does her coaching session throughout the year, but this year she decided to a one-day intensive session that included her horse, Murphy.

During the session, the group focused on making goals for 2021 based on their core values.

They groomed the horse and learned an emotional freedom technique called tapping, when someone can tap a point on their body to release stress.

“We’re doing it out here at the barn, because we’re bringing in horses and they just kind of help ground us and they’re also going to help bring out our truest self too and helps us in that process,” said hairstylist coach Kristal Schaaf.

This is a pilot program, but if someone is interested in one-on-one sessions or more information, they can reach out to Kristal on her Facebook Page Kristal Schaaf.

