Wind brings with it damage, insurance claims in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The wind has been dealing damage to homes, businesses, and everything in between across Minot throughout the day causing claims and costs to residents and businesses.

North Country Sportswear is just one of the victims of the high winds. They found part of their roof missing when they opened.

“This is our first time I’ve ever seen something like this happen. We never. We may have lost a shingle here or there but nothing like this,” said Scott Schuster, North Country Sportswear owner.

They can’t begin repairs until the wind calms down. When this level of damage hits an area insurance agents see a spike.

Those Your News Leader talked with say that, while they might only see one or two claims on a normal day they averaged thirty by noon.

“This has definitely been a unique day, and like I said this is basically what we do in this industry. We assist in times of catastrophe and I think that’s kind of what we’re seeing,” said Miranda Schuler, Farmers Insurance.

The damage can also impact residents in the long term, like the Baker family. They had a tree fall on a power line, and have to remove two more that were made unstable by the wind.

“We need to take both of those down and can’t have it done until tomorrow at the earliest so we’re a little nervous about sleeping tonight,” said Susan Baker, Minot. Crews with the forestry department have been working throughout the day to clear trees off the roads and sidewalks.

