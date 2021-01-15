Williston High School students adjust to normal schedules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the first week Freshmen and Sophomores at Williston High School are attending five day a week, face-to-face classes this school year.

Since August, they’ve attended two days of in-person school every week. Teachers say they’ve already noticed some huge changes in students’ morale and grades since going to back full time classroom instruction.

Some students say they’re glad they get to socialize more, but prefer doing most of their work from home.

“It was really helpful because I had time to go out, and I could work at my own pace. I feel like now I just don’t have time for anything, and I know some people have jobs too that they had to quit, because they used to do it on the non-school days,” said WHS Sophomore Sophie Zunich.

Some teachers say they hope classes keep progressing back to normal, because even though waking up early and managing their time differently are big adjustments for students, many thrive off in-person learning. Some teachers are already seeing huge improvements in grades.

“I was worried about their adjustment to not having that day at home to do homework, but that has not been an issue so far. More of my students are turning in their homework on time. They’re in class, they’re hearing the lesson, and they’re getting their work done,” said WHS Math Teacher Tessa Helstad.

Juniors and Seniors will begin their full week of classes on Jan. 19.

Teachers mentioned that having hybrid schedules and using Fridays as an Intervention day for students with low grades, they’ve become more organized and communicate with parents more often.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.