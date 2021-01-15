Pro and anti-seat belt laws clash at Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s House Transportation Committee heard a bill that makes seat belt-use a primary cause for getting a ticket.

The bill has failed in recent years.

In current North Dakota law, only seat belt use for those sitting in the front can be a primary cause for pulling over a driver. This law would apply it to all passengers in the vehicle.

“North Dakota taxpayers don’t need to pay anything to save lives, other than wear a seat belt. And of course, it’ll save money because car crashes, serious car crashes, cost the taxpayers money,” said Ryan Gellner of the ND Association of Counties.

According to a State Transportation spokeswoman, not wearing a seatbelt is the leading cause for injuries and fatalities in car crashes.

Failure to wear a seat belt would lead to a $20 fine.

North Dakota’s seat belt laws have been a recent point of contention over individual freedoms.

There is another bill that would allow drivers and riders at least 18 years old to not wear a seat belt

