Priority groups becoming regional

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s vaccine supply is expanding, but still limited. North Dakota health leaders are trying to coordinate with the public on when it will be their turn to receive it.

The state has been getting less than 10,000 doses of any COVID vaccine week. In that time, priority groups are being fulfilled.

But some groups are getting harder to reach due to waiting for a different vaccine to become available or other forms of skepticism. Health leaders are imploring patients to get any form of the vaccine soon to avoid getting the disease.

“Over three quarters of a million people in America have been hospitalized with COVID, and half of them are experiencing fatigue months after their infection, what they call ‘brain fog’, evidence of scarring in their lungs, sometimes having heart damage. That’s what we really need to be worried about. What are the long-term effects of the virus?” said Dr. Paul Carson, infectious disease expert.

But as regions get more saturated with the vaccine, other cities may reach other priority groups. Availability of the vaccine can be found of the Department of Health website.

