Main Street Minute: new Minot pet store leaving pups barking for joy

MINOT, N.D. – This week’s Main Street Minute is going to the dogs, literally!

Your News Leader headed to North Hill in Minot where a pet store just opened its doors.

Pet Supplies Plus gives furry friends and their humans in the Magic City more options for supplies, and even offers a self-service dog wash.

Having a pup with lots of fur like Riley Wire’s husky does requires a fair amount of maintenance.

Having a self-service dog wash in town is a dream come true.

“It’s a really nice opportunity to be able to wash her myself. To get her groomed it usually costs $90. So, I just paid five visits for $25, so it saves so much money,” said Wires.

The community and their furry companions were welcomed to the store’s grand opening last week.

“It went really well. It went better than I expected actually. We had a great turn out of people, basically everyone came out to support us, they even brought their dogs to see us,” said Alexis Topham, store supervisor.

She adds that the store is unlike others, offering a wide range of supplies and its close community feel.

“It’s a great experience for everybody to come in. Our staff is very friendly and welcoming. So, it’s great that people can come in and feel like their home with the people that work here, and all of the products we have they can get it here,” said Topham.

Supplying joy to all the Magic City pets.

The store has big plans for 2021. In the upcoming weeks, the store will have small pets in their store like fish, reptiles, and ferrets. Pet Supplies Plus is also working with an animal rescue in the area to set up their cat adoption center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.