Advertisement

ND Guard, Human Services honored for suicide prevention efforts

National Guard
National Guard(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The United States Army recognized the North Dakota National Guard and Department of Human Services with an award for their work to prevent suicide by service members.

They were presented the 2020 Army Community Partnership Award during a ceremony held virtually Wednesday.

The award is given to honor meaningful relationships that the Army has created with community partners

The specific areas that they worked on were using soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard who were trained and certified in a program called Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST).

“We were using our facilitators to provide assist training to a combined target audience of not only soldiers but also personnel from the regional human service center,” said Amy Ruff, Resilience Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention Program Manager.

Ruff also thanked the U.S. Army for nationally recognizing the partnership.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder
Kenyon Eagle
18-year-old charged in fatal New Years Day crash

Latest News

Wind Damage
Wind brings with it damage, insurance claims in Minot
Main Street Minute
Main Street Minute: new Minot pet store leaving pups barking for joy
Burleigh County Senior Center’s new ice fishing trailer.
Burleigh County Senior Center uses ice fishing trailer to hand out warm meals
Lemmon Fire
Fire crews battle grassfire near Lemmon, S.D.
Truck simulator
BSC launches new CDL training program to meet the high demand for truck drivers