ND Guard, Human Services honored for suicide prevention efforts

MINOT, N.D. – The United States Army recognized the North Dakota National Guard and Department of Human Services with an award for their work to prevent suicide by service members.

They were presented the 2020 Army Community Partnership Award during a ceremony held virtually Wednesday.

The award is given to honor meaningful relationships that the Army has created with community partners

The specific areas that they worked on were using soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard who were trained and certified in a program called Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST).

“We were using our facilitators to provide assist training to a combined target audience of not only soldiers but also personnel from the regional human service center,” said Amy Ruff, Resilience Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention Program Manager.

Ruff also thanked the U.S. Army for nationally recognizing the partnership.

