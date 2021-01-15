Multi-state wildfire reaches more than 20 miles long, burns 19 farms and ranches

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nineteen farms and ranches were burned and the fire continues to flare up in the Lemmon, S.D., area.

According to Lemmon Fire Marshal Shane Penfield, the fire started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Adams County, N.D., before winds quickly spread the blaze. It grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points. Flames reached 20-30 feet high.

Penfield said dry conditions and lack of snow helped fuel the spread.

More than 20 fire departments from as far as 100 miles away, responded as an orange glow approached the city of Lemmon.

Two firefighters were transported to West River Regional Medical Center for injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Part of the flames were contained at the Grand River, 12 miles south of Lemmon.

No homes are thought to be lost at this time but a ranch headquarters suffered extensive damage. A voluntary evacuation was recommended for people in the path of the fire. Perkins County Sheriff’s set up at temporary staging area for any families affected by the wildfire.

Penfield said their unofficial numbers show 20,000 acres burned.

Highway 73 South and Highway 12 have reopened.

Penfield added that elevator truck drivers continued delivering tons of water to aid firefighters.

