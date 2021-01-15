Missouri Valley Conference Spring Football Update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ten of the 11 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) teams will play a spring football season.

The league released a statement Friday morning saying the eight-game spring season will start the weekend of Feb. 19.

The league said post-season play would then start April 24.

On Monday, MVC member Indiana State said it would opt out of the spring schedule.

The NDSU Bison are scheduled to play its first game of the spring schedule Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. against Youngstown State.

