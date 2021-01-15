Mid Dakota Clinic to end oncology and hematology services

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a letter dated Jan. 11 obtained by Your News Leader, Mid Dakota Clinic on North 9th Street in Bismarck announced it will discontinue its oncology and hematology services after March 31, 2021.

The letter tells current patients that Mid Dakota will work with them to establish a care plan at another facility.

The letter says: “It has been an honor and privilege to provide these services to patients in our community and the surrounding region over the past 30 years. With that same spirit of service and dedication in mind, we want you to know that we are committed to ensuring you all have the information necessary to coordinate any ongoing care that you may need.”

It’s not known how many patients or staff will be affected by the closing. Mid Dakota Clinic sent out the following statement:

“This decision is based on providing the highest quality of care to patients in the long-term. In simple terms, the best future location for sustainable oncology services is within a hospital environment instead of a physician practice which is typical nationwide. We are working with our community hospitals in transitioning the service to them. While Sanford Health already offers hospital-based oncology care, CHI St. Alexius Health would like the community to know that they are working diligently on solutions to create broader access to oncology care and wish to assure patients that no one will be left without care. More information will be coming from them very soon.

All patients have been informed of the transition. We are working with each patient individually to make sure their current treatment and follow-up care is provided for. No patient will be without a high-quality care plan throughout their treatment.

Our nurses, receptionists, and other support personnel have and are providing excellent care. We are working with each employee to help place them in opportunities within the practice or outside.”

