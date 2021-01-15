Advertisement

Mel Fischer passed away at 71

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mel Fischer passed away today due to complications from covid-19 while wintering in Mesa, Arizona.

Fischer spent more than two decades leading both the boys and girls soccer programs at Bismarck High before starting soccer at Bismarck State.

Mel was the national high school boys coach of the year in 2009 and he was part of four Demons state championships.

When Mel transitioned out of coaching, he stayed connected to the Capital-City sports community by serving on a number of committees and he managed the Bismarck Community Bowl for five years.

A memorial service for Fischer will be held at a later date.

