Meet ROSA: Trinity Health unveils robotic surgical assistant

MINOT, N.D. - Orthopedic surgeons at Trinity Health will now have a new assistant to help them in the operating room.

ROSA, short for Robotic Surgical Assistant, will now be a major part of a robotic knee surgery option that will now be offered to patients.

A three-ping ring is the sound of a new tool for Trinity Health.

“I will utilize this whenever a patient requests it, expects or, or when I think it will benefit them,” said Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Brent Knudson, DO.

ROSA includes sensors that attach to the patient and a camera to help build a 3-D model to help know the exact placement of the knee, muscles, and tissue before cutting. This improves the precision of the surgery and the implant.

“I’m most excited to see the improvements in clinical outcomes. The biggest benefit from technology such as this is the more accurate data that we actually are able to catch and then we can study,” said Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Cody Pehrson, MD.

After performing the region’s first successful surgery with the technology earlier this week, surgeons said they are excited for other ways they can use it moving forward.

“We currently have total knee replacements; this technology has also been expanded to partial knee replacements as well as hips hopefully in the future. In other countries it’s currently being utilized for that, but we hope that it will be approved soon in the U.S.,” said Knudson.

Surgeons said they can perform 200 to 300 robotic surgeries a year.

They also said they have returned to normal operations in the OR, and they have begun moving down a list of patients who had to put off surgeries due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.