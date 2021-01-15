Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Eagle
18-year-old charged in fatal New Years Day crash
Lemmon Fire
Fire crews battle grassfire near Lemmon, S.D.
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 3.0% daily rate; 9,471 tests, 248 positive, 8 deaths
Empty cattle trailer flipped
Empty trailer flipped by wind in Morton County
The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
Multi-state wildfire reaches more than 20 miles long, burns 19 farms and ranches

Latest News

CHI COVID-19 Vaccine Button
Priority groups becoming regional
Bismarck Public Schools see slight increase in failing grades during 1st quarter
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
On This Date: January 15
On This Date: January 15