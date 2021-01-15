Burleigh County Senior Center uses ice fishing trailer to hand out warm meals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lisa Bennett is very excited about the Burleigh County Senior Center’s new ice fishing trailer.

“We’re so happy to have our fish house behind us”, said Bennett.

But not because of any upcoming fishing trips.

“We can put the meals in there to keep them warm and then, if it’s cold out, we can go in and get warm,” said Bennett.

The team at the Senior Center hand out nearly 150 meals every weekday to seniors on their congregate meal program.

“Which we would normally do inside, but with COVID, we’ve had to learn to adjust”, said Bennett.

Adjustments that can be hard when you miss the chance to socialize with your friends.

“That’s the fun part, is when you’re in with the seniors. Now we’re kind of isolated, so”, said Donald Duframe.

But that’s not to say the drive-through isn’t a treat Bringing opportunity to make new friends and helping seniors who are feeling alone.

“One lady said this was the bright spot of her day”, said Bennett. A bright spot that, until face to face lunches return, is giving these seniors something to smile about.

Bennett says the ice fishing trailer is on loan from River City Sports until it is sold. After someone purchases it, it will be taken away and replaced with another from their lot.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.