Fire crews battle grassfire near Lemmon, S.D.

LEMMON, S.D. - Crews in Perkins County, S.D. are battling a grassfire west of Lemmon.

In a Facebook post, the Perkins County Sheriff’s Department says residents south and east of Lemmon should prepare to evacuate. Highway 73 from Summerville to Lemmon is closed, along with Highway 12 to the North Dakota Border.

These photos were taken seven miles north of Lemmon in Adams County, N.D.

Winds as strong as 60 miles an hour have been reported in the area.

The city of Lemmon is not affected.

Authorities ask people to please avoid the area and let crews do their job.

