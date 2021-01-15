Advertisement

Dustin Diamond of ‘Saved by the Bell’ has cancer

Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.
Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on the TV show “Saved by the Bell,” has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The actor’s representative confirmed the diagnosis to USA Today, days after Diamond’s Facebook page revealed he checked into the hospital for testing.

Official Statement from Team Dustin: “ At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer . Dustin Will disclose...

Posted by Dustin Diamond on Thursday, January 14, 2021

TMZ reported that Diamond went to the hospital over the weekend after “feeling pain all over his body.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Diamond’s representative said the actor is “undergoing chemo” for stage 4 cancer.

Details aren’t available on the type of cancer from the star is suffering.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kenyon Eagle
18-year-old charged in fatal New Years Day crash
Lemmon Fire
Fire crews battle grassfire near Lemmon, S.D.
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 3.0% daily rate; 9,471 tests, 248 positive, 8 deaths
Empty cattle trailer flipped
Empty trailer flipped by wind in Morton County
The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
Multi-state wildfire reaches more than 20 miles long, burns 19 farms and ranches

Latest News

Bismarck Public Schools see slight increase in failing grades during 1st quarter
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
On This Date: January 15
On This Date: January 15
Fashion, Fitness, & Fizz
Fashion, Fitness, & Fizz